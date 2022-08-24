Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been going strong for a very long time. While the two have had their ups and downs, it is clear that their relationship is better than ever, and with Wade retired from the NBA, he is having the time of his life now that he can do as he pleases.

With all of this extra time in his life, Wade has been spending a ton of time with his wife, and this has led to some pretty wild adventures. For instance, the two are embarking on an extended summer vacation that Union is dubbing the "WadeWorldTour2022." In some of the videos and photos below, it is obvious that the two are having the time of their lives.





In one of the clips, Wade was feeling a little bit bolder as he could be seen biting Union's butt as she stared out onto the water. It was a pretty funny moment, and Union seemed to agree with that sentiment as she was quick to post the moment on social media.

In another post, Union tried passing a football to Wade who jumped off a platform to try and catch it. In the end, Union missed the pass by a wide mile and couldn't help but make fun of herself for it.

"2nd and 10 I did it again like Wilson. Luke that is. @dangerusswilson I’m coming for QB1780 you and Owen are safe," she wrote. "Athletic-ish, A midseason pickup."

While Union won't be trying out for any NFL teams anytime soon, she can at least find solace in the fact that the pass was thrown with a gorgeous backdrop.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the pop culture world.