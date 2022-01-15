As new generations find their favorites in entertainment and sports, we're seeing a shift in those "GOAT" conversations. It is something that Hip Hop sees every few years, and depending on who you speak with will depend on who the "greatest of all time" will be. Old head purists will name someone maybe from the 1980s or '90s, while younger listeners won't host names like Biggie Smalls, Tupac, or even Nas on their "top" lists.

The same occurs in sports, in particular, basketball when fans speak about the best players to ever go hard in the paint. Michael Jordan has been at the top of GOAT NBA talks for decades, but Dwyane Wade believes that will change as time goes on.



Streeter Lecka / Staff / Getty Images

"We're not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs," Wade said of his generation who praised Jordan. The NBA legend was speaking with the Armchair Expert podcast and mentioned another icon that fans fail to mention. "Now it's going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they're gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]."

"I watch players play today and, like, I thought I was good … [but] they're way better than me," Wade said. "The game continues to keep moving forward, and so we're going to continue to see things we've never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger."

Watch Wade on Armchair Expert below and let us know if you believe Jordan's name will fade from those GOAT conversations. If so, how long will it take for NBA fans to edge him out with new names?

