Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the sports and entertainment industry's biggest power couples so it is no surprise that they opted to celebrate Halloween in style this year. Throughout the weekend, we have seen some truly incredible costumes from the likes of Lil Nas X, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and a wide variety of other celebrities. Some of these outfits were inspiring in terms of just how accurate they were.

When it comes to Wade and Union, however, the two decided to go for something a little bit more simplistic and wholesome. In the Instagram photo below, Wade, Union, and their daughter Kaavia dressed up as S'Mores. As you can see, Wade was the cookie part, while Union posed as the Hershey chocolate and Kaavia was the marshmallow.

Wade and Union had been trying for a child for a long time, so it's great to see them flourishing alongside of Kaavia who seemed to be having a great old time in her costume. Family-themed costumes are always big during the Halloween season although there is no denying that Wade and Union's idea was unique.

You can check out some of the other great costumes from this year in our Halloween recap.