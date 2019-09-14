The Wades have been vocal about their support of the LGBTQIA+ community. In April, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union cheered on Wade's 11-year-old son Zion when he attended the Pride Festival in Miami. Their decision was met with criticisms, but Gabrielle told Us Weekly that it was normal for her. "My mom took me to my first pride at eight-years-old," she said at the time. "We moved to San Francisco, and it’s kind of part of being a global citizen."

On Friday, Gabrielle shared on her Instagram that the Wades have continued their support but designing and selling t-shirts. "As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society," she wrote in the caption. "We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform."

She also wrote that they would "donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students." Over on his page, Dwyane echoed his wife's sentiments and shared the hashtag "#wesupporteachotherwithpride."