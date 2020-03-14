Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are an athlete and actress power couple who have been together for years now. The two have a child together and have been through thick and thin. Considering Wade played for the Miami Heat for the majority of his career, it shouldn't be surprising that the two reside together in Miami. However, they also have a new home in California which is worth close to $18 million. This home was purchased very recently and now, the couple are putting their previous California home up for sale.

According to Variety, Union and Wade are asking for $6.2 million. When they bought the house just over two years ago, they paid under $6 million. This particular house is absolutely gorgeous and features shy of 8,700 square feet. There are five bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, making it incredibly spacious.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Their home in Miami costs around $29 million which just goes to show how nice it is when you have careers in sports and entertainment. Regardless, if you're in the market for a new mansion and enjoy the beautiful scenery of California, this home is definitely for you.

If you're curious and want to check out some photos, visit the link right here.