Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade bounced around from several different sneaker brands during his illustrious career, including deals with Converse, Jordan Brand and Li-Ning. His run with the Jumpman was the shortest of the three, spanning from July of 2009 to the fall of 2012, but he still received plenty of exclusive kicks during that stint.

Among the special edition Air Jordans created with D-Wade in mind was a rare Air Jordan 3, decked out in a Miami Heat-friendly black and red colorway. Take a look at some in-hand images in the IG post embedded below.

In addition to that smooth, leather Air Jordan 3, Jordan Brand also hooked Wade up with "Home" and "Away" colorways of the Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 13. Both of those featured either "WADE" detailing on the upper or his alter ego "FLASH" on the tongue.

As we know, Wade ultimately partnered up with Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning following his departure from Jordan Brand in late 2012. Since then, he and Li-Ning agreed to a lifetime deal and he helped bring in D'Angelo Russell as the new on-court face of the brand.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images