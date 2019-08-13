It got off to a slow start, but Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off winner for the action-packed film series. Following the news that the movie had the lowest-grossing opening weekend for a Fast & Furious film since Tokyo Drift, Tyrese Gibson addressed that fact in a recent Instagram post. The actor pulled a "post-and-delete" move, but in the caption Gibson was, once again, critical of his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson for moving forward with a spin-off and breaking up the "Fast Family."

"I have to show my respects for one thing....He tried.....folks called me a hater....And attacked me for speaking out....Breaking up the family clearly doesn't have the value that one would assume it does... You know what maybe just maybe The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10 we can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years what they want... No hating I'm just pointing out the facts," Gibson said. "#FastFamily has more value as the #FastFamily it's ok... there won't be any tears on his pillow tonight. $180 million dollar global opening on Hobbs & Shaw is not a win... When you do get attacked well... That's that... Again my respects cause he tried his best."

The growing animosity between the two has played out for quite some time. As you can tell, Gibson was less than enthusiastic about Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw project, but it's gone to pull in $333 million and is the top movie at box offices worldwide. Johnson, who is known as one of the kindest entertainers in the industry, did a little bit of subliminal tweeting just an hour ago. He shared the news of his successful film while seeming to take a slight dig at certain people who spoke negatively about the movie.

"Thank you everyone for makin’ this an exciting first week of box office for our lil’ spin-off @hobbsandshaw," Johnson wrote. "#1 movie and $333M worldwide, ain’t too shabby. And remember, the best way to shut the mouth of a 🤡 is to flex with success and a smile. 😉💪🏾💀." Even his clapbacks are friendly.