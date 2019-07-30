Dwight Howard came under a ton of social media scrutiny last Fall when a YouTuber by the name of Masin Elije claimed he had a relationship with Howard. The NBA star was eventually sued by Elije who says Howard and his camp actually threatened him after he wouldn't sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding their affair. Howard was angered by the lawsuit and launched a countersuit of up to $10 million, alleging he and Elije never actually met in real life.

According to Bossip, Howard's attempts to have Elije's lawsuit have been thwarted by a judge, who is essentially siding with the YouTube star. With this in mind, Howard will now have to go trial against Elije, although a date hasn't been determined.

In a recent appearance on FS1's Fair Game with Kristine Leahy, Howard spoke out about his sexuality and the situation that became so public over the last few months.

"I'm not gay," Howard said. "It’s a lot of people who are and they have to hide, and there’s people who have mental issues and they have to hide. There’s people who have different problems in life and they have to hide. They have to put on the mask every day, and it’s like, I don’t wanna wear no mask, I just wanna be."

