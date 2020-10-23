Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howard has been making headlines lately, and it's not because of his 2020 NBA win. The sports star has been in the thick of celebrating the L.A. team's victory, but Howard has been called out left and right by the mothers of his children. Last week, former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed took to social media to declare that Dwight Howard was a deadbeat dad who never sees his kids. She is the mother of their 12-year-old son Braylon, but Royce isn't the only mom with a bone to pick with Howard. Christina Vest, the mother of his other son, Trey, also suggested on her Instagram Story that Howard has been absent and may have left another one of his children with a babysitter for two months.

On Thursday (October 22), 12-year-old Brayon reposted Christine Vest's message to his own Instagram account and added a few words about his father. "From my brother mom," he wrote, referencing Vest's post. He added, "My dad isn't a real dad. He don't even talk to me and he know I'm sad and need him. I'm almost 13 so I can talk now."

Despite being called out on social media, Howard hasn't responded to the accusations that he neglects and ignores his children. It's reported that he has five kids with five different women, and one of the mothers passed away earlier this year.



Instagram