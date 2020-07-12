Coming into this season, there were plenty of people out there who thought Dwight Howard was finished. After short stints with multiple different teams, Howard wasn't looking like his formal self. However, the big man got a lifeline this summer as the Los Angeles Lakers offered to welcome him back with open arms. With this second chance in mind, Howard decided to work extremely hard to get himself back in shape and so far, he has been a huge part of the team's success during the first three-quarters of the regular-season.

Howard's success this year has made him a fan-favorite in LA, and Howard always reciprocates the love fans are showing him. For instance, Howard took to Instagram Live last night while hanging out in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. In the clip below, Howard invited a 14-year-old fan onto the stream and kicked some knowledge to him.

Howard told the fan to stop playing video games and read some books instead. The fan also spoke to Howard about people who didn't think he could play well this year, but ultimately, he has defied the expectations. As the fan explained, he is a Lakers fan who was extremely happy when Howard signed back with the team.

Moving forward, Howard will be looking to help propel his Lakers to an NBA title in the weirdest of conditions.