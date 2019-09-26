This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers went on a mission to improve their roster and get some big-name players on the team. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James occupying max contracts, the Lakers didn't have much money to spend elsewhere which led to a roster that feels like one big jigsaw puzzle. Regardless, the Lakers are seen as a title contender this season and one of the players they are hoping to get big contributions from is none other than Dwight Howard.

In the past, Howard has been mercilessly critiqued for his first stint in Los Angeles which as we all remember, didn't end well. During a recent interview, Kobe Bryant praised Howard, saying this time around it's going to be different. Howard heard these comments and as he told Shams Charania of Stadium, he's grateful for the kind words.

"I haven’t spoken to him, but I appreciate him saying that," Howard said. "He didn’t have to, but … he’s right."

Bryant knows all about what it takes to succeed as a member of the Lakers considering he won five NBA titles with the team. While Kobe and Howard didn't mesh well a few years ago, it's clear that Bryant wishes him nothing but the best. Based on Howard's recent comments, it seems like he's as determined as ever to prove Kobe's latest comments right.