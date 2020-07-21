Dwight Howard was recently clocked for not wearing a mask inside the NBA Bubble, speaking out against whoever told on him.

"It would be pointless for anyone to say anything," said the Lakers center about somebody reporting him for not wearing one. "I understand being outside of [the bubble], the mask is very important. So I won't say it's not needed. But since we're here in this bubble, I feel like we're safe."

Once again, #39 is rubbing people the wrong way but, this time, it isn't for his decision not to wear a mask.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This week, Dwight hopped on Instagram Live to interact with his fans when somebody asked him about his stance on vaccinations. Right now, it's a pretty important topic, considering there is an invisible virus going around and we would all like to protect ourselves. Surprisingly, Dwight revealed that he does not believe in vaccines.

"No, I don’t [believe in vaccines]," replied the hoops star. "That’s my personal opinion, but no, I don’t."

Of course, everybody is entitled to their own opinion. However, he is being hounded with people explaining why vaccines are so important to prevent the spread of diseases and viruses, like COVID-19.

Recently, Kanye Westalso revealed his anti-vax stance. Do you think Dwight might be considering a vote for Ye?

[via]