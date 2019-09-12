Dwight Howard is a pretty interesting character as far as NBA players go. The last year has been filled with rumors about Howard and his extra-curricular activities which have gotten the internet all riled up. Howard's NBA career has hit a bit of a snag over the past couple of years but this season, he will be playing with the Los Angeles Lakers and hopes to become the player he once was. The Lakers have a chance to win it all this year and Howard could be a big piece to the puzzle should he perform up to snuff.

During a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Howard took the host on a tour of his mansion and even showed off his purple Rolls Royce. Interestingly enough, Howard bought the car because he was inspired by Thanos. It's a hilarious admission although you have to admire his courageousness for claiming that to be the case.

"I got this purple car because of Thanos," Howard said. "He's from Avengers and he’s my favorite character. He was able to understand that in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions, and that’s the hardest thing that we all face."

So there you have it, Marvel's biggest villain made Howard want to buy a purple car. Perhaps Thanos' ruthlessness will also help Howard out on the basketball court this season. If that's the case, Lakers fans have a lot to be excited about.

[Via]