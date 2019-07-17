Dwight Howard recently sat down with FS1's Kristine Leahy for an in-depth conversation about his career and his personal life. During their conversation, which will debut in full later today, Howard spoke about his relationship with Kobe Bryant and how the two didn't get along when they played together on the Los Angeles Lakers. As Howard explains, both players had opposite personalities that didn't mesh well.

"I just think we were on two different levels mentally," Howard said. "He hadn't never seen a person like me. Someone who could enjoy basketball but at the same time not be so [serious]. That's not me."

Once Howard was traded from LA to Houston, the two got into an altercation during a game which led to Bryant calling him "soft." Howard says he was pissed off at the time and held some resentment towards Kobe.

"I kinda hated him for saying that because I looked at it the wrong way," Howard explained . "I think he was more so talking about my mentality...not how I am on the court. And I didn't realize that because all the noise surrounding him saying I was soft. And I hated him. I hated him for that moment."

Howard says he's since found peace with Kobe's comments and that today, he would actually thank the Lakers legend for being tough on him.

"Everybody reaches different levels of maturity at different times," Howard stated. "I think at that time I was ignorant to the level that he was at. So I appreciate you, Kobe. Thank you for saying I was soft. I didn't realize what you meant until now."

The newest member of the Memphis Grizzlies also talked about his sexuality and claimed that he's not gay, despite the rumors out there.

