Dwight Howard has always been known as a large center who can dunk, get blocks, and play some shutdown defense. When it comes to his shooting ability, Howard has never been known as a marksman and heading into last night's game against the Utah Jazz, Howard only had six made three-point shots in his entire career.

During garbage time, the Lakers were already up by 20 and Howard figured he would experiment a little bit. As you can see in the clip below, this experimentation paid off as Howard hit a quick three that had fans questioning what they had just seen. It was a pretty good shot although you can tell Howard was just a little hesitant about whether or not he really wanted to do it.

This latest shot is yet another example of how Howard has been able to revitalize his entire career this season. There were questions as to whether or not Howard could still play at a high level in the NBA but this season, Howard has been proving all of the doubters wrong. While his stat lines have been modest, he has been able to make a huge impact and Lakers fans are loving it.

Check out some of the best reactions to the three-point shot, below.