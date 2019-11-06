Dwight Howard has been privy to quite a bit of criticism over the last few years due to his lackluster play out on the court. He has bounced around the league and many people have claimed he is "washed." Despite this, Howard saw fit to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that in a way, kicked off his decline from prime-hood. Howard is well aware of the narratives that exist surrounding him and this time around, he is trying to prove people wrong and decimate the criticism against him.

Coming off the bench, Howard has been lights out for the Lakers and while he might not be a scoring machine, he is doing all the little things right. The team is 6-1 and is atop the league's standings in part because of his contributions. On Tuesday night, Howard came through with a huge block on Coby White of the Chicago Bulls, which led to Lakers fans officially stating their appreciation for Dwight.

Howard has been an easy player to make fun of over the last few years but this season, you have to admit that he has improved significantly. He desperately wants to make an impact with this Lakers team especially when you consider how they have a great chance at winning a title.

If you're Howard, you can't help but feel good about yourself knowing people are starting to change their tune regarding you.