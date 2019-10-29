The Los Angeles Lakers recently hosted a group of local kids at their training facility to give them all a safe place to trick or treat ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

It was a nice gesture from the organization, made better by the fact that veteran center Dwight Howard dressed up as Thanos, while point guard Quinn Cook donned a Spider-man suit. Both players accompanied the kids as they toured the facility, receiving candy and gifts along the way.

Check out some photos and video footage from the event below.

We're sure the rest of the Lakers will get into the Halloween spirit later this week, considering LeBron James is a major fan of the holiday and he always hosts a big party with his teammates.

The Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at Staples Center, and they won't play again until Friday night in Dallas. Given the two-day break in between games, we expect to see some more of Thanos, Spider-Man and the rest of the Lakers' Halloween costumes in due time.

