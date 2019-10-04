Dwight Howard has been the subject of countless jokes over the past year because of allegations that he has been in numerous relationships with transgender women. Howard's sexual preferences aren't all that important but NBA Twitter has made it a point to demonize him at every turn. Having said that, things took a turn over the past year when Howard was sued by Masin Elije who alleges he was abusive when she wouldn't sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Howard launched a countersuit against Elije and is suing for an amount upwards of $10 million. In new court documents obtained by Bossip, Howard is going even further in his suit as he is asking the judge to throw out Elije's lawsuit completely. Within the documents, it states that Howard wasn't, in fact, “in everyone raw” at “transgender sex parties.” As Howard claims, all of these claims have been fabricated.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

All of these legal troubles come at an interesting time as Howard is set to begin a brand new season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is expecting him to be at his best this season and legal distractions could prove to be an issue as he makes his way through training camp.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.