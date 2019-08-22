Dwight Howard has seemingly confirmed that he is in fact engaged to his girlfriend, Te'a Cooper. Rumors of Howard and Cooper's engagement have been swirling for months, after Cooper was spotted with a massive rock on her finger, but Howard's comment on her most recent IG post affirmed the news.

Cooper, a basketball player at South Carolina, posted a video on IG a few days back and Dwight initially replied, "Mine," along with a bunch of emojis. When asked by another IG user if they were engaged, the veteran center reportedly responded, “Duh!”

The duo have reportedly been dating since 2018 and Cooper started sporting the ring towards the end of last year.

Howard, 33, is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies roster but that may not be the case for much longer. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly planned a workout for Howard, as well as Joakim Noah and Mo Speights, after the Grizz granted Dwight's representatives permission to speak with other teams.

The eight-time All Star spent just one season with the Lakers in 2012-13, when he averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while being selected to the All-Star team. He left the team in order to join the Houston Rockets that summer and has bounced around the league since then, including a nine-game stint with the Washington Wizards last season. Prior to that, he appeared in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets, where he posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night.