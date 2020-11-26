Dwight Howard will be playing with a brand new team this season as he recently signed a deal to become the next center on the Philadelphia 76ers. Howard just came off of a season in which he won an NBA title all while helping reshape the narrative of his career. Now, Howard is seen to be an asset on a contending team, and the 76ers are certainly lucky to have him on board, especially since he can be a veteran presence for players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

During his introductory press conference with the team, Howard explained just how excited he is to be playing alongside Simmons and even compared him to one of the greatest players of all-time.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“It’s a very real comparison and I’ve been seeing this for a couple years,” Howard said while comparing Ben Simmons to LeBron James. “Ben Simmons is a young LeBron who’s developing an overall game. I love the way he plays, I love how unselfish he is, and how mean he can be to other teams and that’s important. When you have your point guard coming down, dunking on people, flexing, getting big rebounds, talking trash, doing all those things, it drives you to want to be better.”

Howard also went on to say he believes this Sixers team is positioned to win a title and that he can't wait to be a part of it. Needless to say, Howard is feeling nothing but positive emotions about his new team.

