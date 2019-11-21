At this point, the accusations regarding Dwight Howard's sex life are well documented. Last year, a person by the name of Masin Elije claimed they were in a romantic relationship with Howard that quickly turned sour. According to Elije, Howard asked them to sign an NDA and was aggressive and abusive when she wouldn't. Howard ended up countersuing Elije in the amount of $10 million with accusations of defamation.

Since then, Howard has made claims that Elije doesn't have any evidence to back up their claims. In new documents obtained by Bossip, it appears as though Elije has completely ghosted Howard and won't provide the evidence he was looking for. With this being said, Howard wants the judge to throw out Elije's case and to award him with the $10 million sought after in the countersuit.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

This whole case has been quite bizarre and it's clear that a lot of hearsay has gone back and forth. Regardless of how the judge rules, Howard will always be linked to these allegations and the memes will never really go away. Howard has been put in a tough spot here but based on the case thus far, he seems confident about what's about to happen next.

Stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this case.