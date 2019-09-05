Dwight Howard is back with the Los Angeles Lakers after about half a decade of bouncing around from team to team. While Howard is excited to be back with the team, there has been some trolling going on when it comes to his former foe, Shaq. Of course, Shaq used to play for the Lakers and when Howard was coming up in the league, Shaq was incredibly critical of Howard. This criticism became amplified when Howard had his first stint with the Lakers and Kobe Bryant. Just last week, Shaq began trolling Howard even though the latter wasn't really interested in a back and forth.

Howard's relationship to Shaq and Kobe is a complicated one and during his first Lakers press conference yesterday, he addressed all of the chatter.

“Shaq and Kobe are some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” Howard, Via ClutchPoints' Ryan Ward. “I have nothing but love and respect for those guys.”

So there you have it, Howard still doesn't have anything bad to say about either Laker legend and instead, seems more focused on his own play. Lakers fans should be excited about Howard's newfound attitude as he seems as determined as ever to prove his doubters wrong.

It's good to see Howard be the bigger man and not pay attention to the slander Shaq has been throwing his way for years.