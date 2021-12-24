Dwight Howard and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bit of a rough start to the season. They are currently sitting at a record of 16-16 which is nothing short of mediocre. While some are concerned about whether or not the Lakers can turn it around, there are some players on the team who are still very confident in this team's ability to dominate down the stretch.

One such player is none other than Dwight Howard, who was recently approached by TMZ while out in L.A. When asked about the Lakers' struggles, Howard noted that the team is still figuring things out, however, fans should be excited because they will get it together when it matters most.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"We good, man. It's early," Howard said. "We gonna be ready by the time the playoffs start. That's when we start dominating. Don't worry, Lakers fans! When it's time to dominate, the Lakers gon' be there." He then went on to talk about how the roster went through a complete makeover in the offseason, and that these things take a long time to work out.

"This is a brand new team than it was in 2020," Howard said. "All of us are really trying to learn how to play together and get our games going. It's not about how you start, it's how you finish!" Howard makes a great point, however, the Lakers actually need to prove something before fans get excited. No matter what, it's not going to be easy.

