Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Under Armour have officially launched their latest line of Project Rock sneakers and apparel, dubbed the "Iron Will" collection.

Included in the collection is the first-ever youth Project Rock gear, which introduces two new colorways of Under Armour's best-selling PR2 training shoe.

"Each Project Rock collection represents much more than trying to deliver the best training gear possible for the consumers. It’s me sharing my life and what pushes and drives me daily. Iron Will takes time. No one gets it on the first effort - that’s not how it works. But over time, experience, pain and gains, that Iron Will is sharpened in all of us. So I walk in, turn the music up, chalk up, shut up, and get to work."

The collection also consists of a variety of shirts, shorts, leggings, pants, jackets, sweatshirts, bags and more in sizing for men, women and kids. The collection can be purchased online at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses and with select global retailers.

