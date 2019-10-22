As Kevin Hart continues to recover from his almost fatal car accident, Dwayne ''the Rock'' Johnson decided to troll him on his Instagram story. The Jumanji co-stars have one of the most admired bromances in show business, and their interactions are always entertaining. They both have different personalities, but they work so well together, especially on television screens. The Rock tends to embody this touch exterior with a kind and soft spirit, while Kevin Hart showcases more of a funny and competitive nature.

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

On Monday, The Rock began the week at Iron Paradise gym and flaunted some of the contents of his gym bag. One of the items in the bag included a gift for his best friend, Kevin. As he was heading over to meet his injured friend, the WWE superstar brought with him an action figure of himself. He wrote ''packed this just for you @kevinhart4real.'' He added, "I packed this today myself ... because I'm going to go see my best friend Kevin Hart and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with ... he likes my Rock doll." He also gave us a little update about Kevin's situation, claiming "he's recovering from his injuries, he's doing great can't wait to come back."

In other related news, Dwayne Johnson just made it to #45 on Hollywood Reporter's 100 ''Most Powerful People in Entertainment 2019.'' In one of his Instagram posts, he expressed gratitude and humbly stated, ''stuff like this is cool and it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.'' It was followed by a joke, which reminds us that he's totally funny without Kevin, but we still can't wait for theJumanji duo to make a comeback.