Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to produce and star in a new film about the life of UFC legend Mark "The Smashing Machine" Kerr. Johnson made the reveal at a UFC 244 weigh in on Friday, ahead of the highly anticipated "Baddest Motherfucker" title bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

You can check out his announcement in the video embedded below.

Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, was the subject of an HBO documentary back in 2002 that shed some light on his life and career, including his relationships outside of the octagon and his addiction to painkillers.

“Mark Kerr’s story is such an incredible story," said Johnson during Friday's weigh in. "Like all of us, and like a lot of these fighters, he battled these demons — these demons of addiction, these demons of mental health, these demons of getting out and the pressure of fighting in front of 50,000 people and what that does to somebody."

"Here’s a guy who has gone through it all, hit rock bottom, but the best part about Mark Kerr is that, like all of us in this room and all these fighters, these warriors, is that everyday, we get up and we want to do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today.”

According to Variety, The Rock will produce the film through his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, but no studio has been attached yet.