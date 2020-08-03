When the XFL was announced back in 2019, many were excited for what was about to come from it. Vince McMahon seemed to have a concise vision of what he wanted to do with the league and when it finally hit the field in February of 2020, it actually looked pretty good. In fact, many of the teams were building significant fanbases and the league was getting good ratings, even if the product on the field wasn't as good as that of the NFL. Unfortunately, however, the league was forced to shut down and declare bankruptcy as a direct result of the Coronavirus.

Well, it seems like the league might make yet another comeback as today, ESPN reported that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be purchasing the league for $15 million thanks to a partnership with Redbird Capital. This will make him part-owner of the league in what could prove to be an exciting re-awakening of a league that has failed twice already.

“With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something specials for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football," The Rock said on his new purchase.

It remains to be seen if The Rock can really turn the tides and create a sustainable league, however, if he pulls it off, there is no denying this will just be another accomplishment in a long list of accolades for the star.