Last week the wrestling community lost a real one when Rocky Johnson passed away unexpectedly. Rocky's son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a touching tribute about his father on Instagram detailing the amount of love, respect, and admiration he had for his dad. By no surprise, Dwayne pulled in a serious amount of support and kind words from friends, family and fans and in light of the sweet words he's received, he's followed up with a video thanking everyone for their support.



"My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mana for the outpouring of love," he said, as seen in the video below. Elsewhere in the clip, the Jumanji actor explained how he never got a chance to say goodbye to his father. "I would give anything right now to give him a big old hug and a big old kiss, before he crossed over, and just say thank you and I love you, and I respect you. But I didn't get a chance to say that," he said.

Finally, Dwayne had one request for his followers. "If you guys out there have parents around, your mom, your dad, your wife, your husband, your babies, your children, your best friends, your grandparents — text them," he said. "Call them. Go see them. If they're close by, and if you can hug them, I want you to hug them. You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson, who just lost his old man."