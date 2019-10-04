A woman by the name of Marie Grover turned 100-years-old and for her very special day, she was treated to a personalized birthday message from her most favoured celebrity, The Rock. The mastermind behind the plan was a woman named Jamie Klingler who is best friends with Maria's granddaughter. "She is a wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life," Jamie said of Maria.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie had reached out to The Rock's publicist but it was one tweet that started it all. "Oh my god-my punt to get @TheRock to wish my best friend’s gram a happy 100th birthday as she adores him might work. A friend of a friend is in touch. She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is," she wrote, sparking The Rock's response:

"What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?" Jamie's efforts paid off as we can see in the video below and the Jumanji actor was nothing but pleased to bring so much joy to his eldest fan.