Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of if not the biggest star on the planet right now. He is being cast in a ton of shows and movies, all while continuing to be a sports icon. As it stands, The Rock is also working on bringing back the XFL, while also pushing his Project Rock sneaker line with Under Armour. In fact, the Project Rock brand is so strong right now, that Johnson is now partnering with the UFC on a multi-year deal that will have all UFC fighters wearing his gear.

The Project Rock BSR training shoe and slides will now be part of every UFC fighter's wardrobe. The combatants will be wearing this gear at UFC 270 on Saturday night, and according to Sole Collector, a Project Rock BSR 2 will be released closer to the summer. These shoes will be available to the public, and it seems as though the release dates will be available soon.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet. Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana and the deep desire to establish their dominance and LEGACY," The Rock wrote. "Being “the hardest worker in the room” isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in the UFC."

