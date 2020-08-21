In the early stages of the new Millenium, WWE's Vince McMahon came through with a brand new football league that promised to be bigger and better than the NFL. Of course, that league was the XFL and it only lasted one full season before going under. In 2020, the XFL was completely rebooted and it was actually going quite well until the Coronavirus came and completely destroyed its momentum. Not soon after the league's shutdown, every single employee was let go and the league filed for bankruptcy.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a small ownership group were about to buy the league for a small amount of $15 million. Today, the deal became officially finalized, making Johnson the owner of the now-defunct league.

"The deal is official closed and “the keys” to the XFL have been handed over. I humbly accept and promise to put my callouses to hard work building our new brand," The Rock said before shouting out his business partners.

Whole The Rock will have plenty of work to do before making this league viable again, it's safe to say that the XFL brand is currently in good hands. Johnson is one of the most likeable people in the entertainment industry and with himself at the helm, there will certainly be plenty of people looking to partner with him.