Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised his sister-in-law with a brand new car for Christmas.

In a video posted on his Instagram, The Rock made sure to show his appreciation for his sister-in-law. He, and the rest of the family, bring her out to the driveway to surprise her with a new SUV.

“This Christmas surprise felt good 🚙 🎁❤️ Merry Christmas to my sister in law, @aja_elan for simply being the most loving, supportive and coolest human we could ever ask for. From day 1. Enjoy your new ride with good mana and love. Merry Christmas! We’re grateful and we love you sis, Dwanta🎅🏾, @laurenhashianofficial and your Johnson ohana ♥️💫,” Johnson wrote for the caption.

The Rock's newest movie is in theaters now. Jumanji: The Next Level, is a sequel to the 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and stars The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan as high school kids who discover an old video game console and are transported into the game's jungle setting.

The film has pulled in $363 million at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. It's being received well also, with a 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and an 86% rating from fans.