Well, they don't call him "The Rock" for nothing. Dwayne Johnson officially announced last November that he would be playing the titular character the film adaptation of DC Comics' Black Adam, and it appears that he couldn't be taking the physical demands of the role any more seriously. On Friday, The Rock shared some photos of himself mid-workout in preparation to shoot the origin story movie for Black Adam this summer.

Using the same caption in these first two posts to double the powerful effect, The Rock wrote, "New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📷 Shooting starts this summer." He captioned the third photo from his weight-lifting workout, in which he's switched over to using a barbell, "The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #AntiHeroTraining #BlackAdam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz 📷Shooting starts this summer."

While the photos have definitely been edited in such a way that emphasizes The Rock's ripped muscles, it's still incredible to see how jacked he is. Though he did indicate that his character's arch-nemesis, Shazaam, likely won't be making an appearance in the film, he did reveal that Black Adam, which is set to be released in theatres around the end of 2021, will serve as the cinematic introduction of The Justice Society of America from the comics.