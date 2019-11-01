The highly anticipated UFC 244 PPV is going down this Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden - and the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, will be in the building to present the "Baddest Motherfucker" title following the main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

In promotion of the stacked UFC 244 card, The Rock took to instagram this week with a pair of hype videos to get fans even more riled up for the BMF title fight.

UFC President Dana White has created a special BMF belt for the winner of Masvidal vs Diaz, and that title won't be defended again after it's awarded to the victor.

“No. It’s a one-and-done,” White said when asked if there would be other BMF title challengers (H/t MMA Fighting). “Whoever wins, wins the belt and claims the title. ‘BMF.’”

Masvidal (34-13) has won his last two fights, including a record-setting victory against Ben Askren in July. Diaz (21-11) recently returned to the octagon at UFC 241 to defeat Anthony Pettis, following a three-year hiatus. The BMF belt has not yet been revealed in full, but you can catch a glimpse of it in the video embedded below.