Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has cemented himself as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world thanks to just how hard he works and how many films he does in a given year. Johnson is a wanted man in Hollywood and he is showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down. When you're living in Hollywood for so long, sometimes it's nice to give yourself just a bit of isolation from the outside world and with Johnson's latest purchase, he is doing just that.

According to TMZ, "The Rock" has purchased a $9 million home in Powder Springs, Georgie which is just 45 minutes away from Atlanta. The home is a beautiful 45-acre property that even comes with a stable for horses. There are 14,791 square feet which makes it a pretty massive home. Not to mention, the eight bedrooms make it the perfect mansion to host parties in.

Johnson's new home is simply gorgeous and after working so hard for the majority of his career, it's clear why he would want to buy a place like this. Los Angeles can be a hectic place but living out in the country will certainly provide Johnson with the clarity he needs to function properly.

Who wouldn't want a place like this?