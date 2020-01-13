Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is by far the most successful entertainer to step outside of the professional wrestling ring. Over the past decade and a half, The Rock has been able to become one of Hollywood's elite personalities and executive entrepreneurs. Now, the eight-time WWF/WWE Champion is adding to his already extensive resume by partnering up with NBC to produce an autobiographical sitcom about his childhood entitled, Young Rock.

The pilot for Young Rock will be written by Fresh Off the Boat co-executive producers Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and has been greenlit for a total of eleven episodes in its inaugural season. The announcement of The Rock's reintroduction to the television space came at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour directly from the athlete turned actor's mouth as he stated:

"We’re going to find young Rock wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii, when I was a teenager, getting arrested seemingly every single week, doing things I shouldn’t have been doing, but still a good kid. Then we got evicted off the island, and moved to, of all places Nashville, Tennessee, where I continued to get in trouble."

"Just imagine me at 15 in downtown Nashville, listening to honky-tonk, buying my first car from a crackhead for $70 – I did talk him down so I was a pretty good negotiator. Then we go into high school years and then I became a University of Miami football star, if you will until I got beat out of my position by a guy by the name of Warren Sapp, who went on to become one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time," he added.

Surprisingly, Dwayne Johnson's upbringing isn't reflective of his successful wrestling and acting career where he was arrested for assault, theft, check fraud, and more all before the age of seventeen. With a television series on the way depicting The Rock's troublesome childhood, his fans and critics will be able to have a better understanding of the humble beginnings that helped shape him into the man he is today.

With Dwayne Johnson confirmed to join the DC Universe in the upcoming Black Adam film, The Rock is continuing his streak as one of the biggest stars of this generation to grace the silver screen. Stick with HNHH as more details unfold on The Rock's Young Rock sitcom.