Dwayne Johnson loves his family. He often makes his affection for his children public. He voiced his pride for his daughter Simone when she signed a deal with WWE. He recently shared a video of him and his other daughter Tiana having a tea party.

On Saturday, he showed off his love for his mother. In a video set to "Over the Rainbow" by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, the Rock filmed his mom's first encounter with the new house that he bought her. "Love you mom and surprise!" He wrote in the caption.

In the video, his mom is clearly moved, even crying at some points. "When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry," Rock wrote. "These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy." It's clear Johnson paid a lot of attention to even the smallest details of the house. "Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk through her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise," Johnson wrote.

In a separate video, Johnson's mom took in her new family room, which was filled with decorations honoring her family's past and heritage. "We placed her vintage ukuleles up on the wall," wrote Johnson. "I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa. She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too."

Check out the interior of the house below. Definitely a thoughtful gift.

