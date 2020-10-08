He's one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world who manages to release blockbuster hits one after the other, and now there is yet another accomplishment that Dwayne Johnson can celebrate. The beloved wrestler-turned-actor has managed, for the most part, to keep himself out of controversial headlines as his wholesome persona has won over the hearts of fans worldwide. On Thursday (October 8), it was announced that The Rock has reached a new goal, surpassing 200 million followers on Instagram, making the actor the most followed man in America.

Dwayne Johnson acknowledged his feat on Instagram, unsurprisingly, by uploading an inspiring video for his followers. He encouraged them to "always speak your truth," to remain kind, and not to be afraid of uncomfortable conversations. "And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms," Johnson wrote in the caption to his video. "Officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’."

Listen to The Rock drop some knowledge below.