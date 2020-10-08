The Rock reaches a new milestone and used the moment to share a motivational video.
He's one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world who manages to release blockbuster hits one after the other, and now there is yet another accomplishment that Dwayne Johnson can celebrate. The beloved wrestler-turned-actor has managed, for the most part, to keep himself out of controversial headlines as his wholesome persona has won over the hearts of fans worldwide. On Thursday (October 8), it was announced that The Rock has reached a new goal, surpassing 200 million followers on Instagram, making the actor the most followed man in America.
Dwayne Johnson acknowledged his feat on Instagram, unsurprisingly, by uploading an inspiring video for his followers. He encouraged them to "always speak your truth," to remain kind, and not to be afraid of uncomfortable conversations. "And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms," Johnson wrote in the caption to his video. "Officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’."
Listen to The Rock drop some knowledge below.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ ð¤ðð¾ #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower ðºð¸