Kelly Clarkson's self-titled talk show has finally aired and her very first guest was meant to be Kevin Hart. Due to the fact that the Night School actor got into a horrible car crash that led him to get emergency back surgery, he had to cancel his appearance. However, Kevin's good industry friend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped in to take his spot, cutting his honeymoon short.

In the clip below, you can see Kelly explain to her audience that Kevin was supposed to be the original guest but quickly averted the crisis since “one of his good friends stepped the heck up and I love him.”

"When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends 😉🙌🏾," Dwayne shared on Twitter.

We just posted an update on Kevin's recovery and sources say the actor will be released from the hospital later this week but will have to undergo a rehabilitation process that could take months. Kevin's wife Eniko recently shared that he was "going to be just fine" and was surrounded by loved ones.