Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is using his role as Maui in Moana, to show his baby girl how to make washing your hands properly a fun activity, by singing his song, "You're Welcome," from the 2016 Disney film. Since he began acting, The Rock has starred in a number of blockbuster movies, but his role as the demigod Maui in Moana seems to be his 1-year-old's favourite.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

On Thursday, the former pro wrestler shared a video on Instagram indicating that his youngest daughter, Tia, "demands" that he sings the rap portion of the song, "You're Welcome," from the Disney movie before he takes a shower. The Rock has taken to washing her hands while rapping the roughly 20 second verse because, "we realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands." As the coronavirus persists, experts advise everyone to wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds to help prevent spreading the virus to others.

While The Rock is singing to Tia, he asks her to join in at certain times. The video is too cute, and definitely a good learning exercise for little ones about how important it is to wash your hands properly.