Today would have been Paul Walker's 46th birthday and his friends, fans and family everywhere are surely remembering the sweet moments they shared with the actor. Paul passed on November 30th, 2013 when he was a passenger in a Porsche that crashed and blew up in flames. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has starred in three Fast & Furious films with Paul has jumped on Instagram to share a statement on his friendship with Paul in light of his birthday.



BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images

"I never post about my friend. It’s a personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us," Dwayne wrote alongside and image of he and Paul. "It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers."

The Jumanji actor added how the car crash of his friend Kevin Hart has made him realize just how precious life is. "We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us," he added.

Peep the full post below.