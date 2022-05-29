There are few human beings who seem to be busier than Dwayne Johnson, a man who is constantly involved in a smorgasbord of projects at any given time. The actor recently announced a UFC sneaker deal. He rapped on Tech N9ne's "Face Off." He's slated to star in the new DC movie Black Adam.

But in the midst of all these moving pieces, it looks like Johnson still has time to spend with his 4-year-old daughter Tiana. In a recent video he posted to Instagram, Johnson and his daughter have a tea party while "Sweet Pea" by Amos Lee plays.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Rock paired the adorable video with a heartfelt caption. "Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," he wrote. "My 'why' becomes even more clear." He continued: "She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."

In the post, Johnson also shared a surprising fun fact. It turns out his daughter can't believe that her dad isn't just her dad, but also one of her favorite movie characters. "She still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA!" Johnson wrote. "She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock' #TiaTeaParty #TiaDaddyBunny." It's clear her father finds this pretty amusing, as he includes some crying laughing emojis.

Check out the adorable video below, in which The Rock dwarfs the already tiny tea party objects. Perhaps we'll never know when this man has time to sleep.

