Dwayne Johnson says that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will no longer use real guns on set following the tragic shooting on the set of “Rust." Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after mistakenly firing a live round from a gun that was being used as a prop.

Johnson spoke about the tragedy with Variety, last week: “First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson shared.

Rather than use real guns, Johnson says the company will be switching to rubber guns.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he went on. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars, we won’t worry about what it costs.”

