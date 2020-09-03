The world is sending prayers and positive thoughts to Dwayne Johnson and his family. The beloved entertainer has shared on Instagram just hours ago that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, all members of his immediate family, including his wife and young children, have also been diagnosed with coronavirus, so The Rock wanted to share a few thoughts with the public about how they've been coping through this difficult time.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure as a family," Dwayne Johnson said in a video he posted on Instagram. "We're on the end of it. We're on the other side and we're no longer contagious. Thank God, we are healthy." The actor added that he is counting his blessings and thankful that his family was able to recover without incident, unlike the almost two hundred thousand Americans who didn't survive their bouts with the virus.

Johnson also spoke about how people can move forward and protect their loved ones during this time and emphasized the seriousness of the pandemic. He captioned his video with this bit of advice: "Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends."

Watch Dwyane Johnson's video below.