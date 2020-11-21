Dwayne Johnson joked that he will not concede the title for People's "Sexiest Man Alive," after Michael B. Johnson was given the honor.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson congratulated Michael B. Jordan for being named People's Sexiest Man Alive but refused to concede the title in a Trumpian show of power.
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
"Fun talkin’ about 'living each day to the fullest' in @people’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE issue. Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown.
"I CONCEDE NOTHING"
President Donald Trump said the same thing following the results of the 2020 Presidential Election: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" he wrote on Twitter.
Jordan was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, earlier this week. "It's a cool feeling," Jordan told the publication. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."
"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," Jordan continued. "This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."
Check out Jordan's cover for the magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" edition below.
