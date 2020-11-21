Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson congratulated Michael B. Jordan for being named People's Sexiest Man Alive but refused to concede the title in a Trumpian show of power.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

"Fun talkin’ about 'living each day to the fullest' in @people’s SEXIEST MAN ALIVE issue. Congrats to my brother @michaelbjordan on the new sexy crown.

"I CONCEDE NOTHING"

President Donald Trump said the same thing following the results of the 2020 Presidential Election: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!" he wrote on Twitter.

Jordan was named People's Sexiest Man Alive, earlier this week. "It's a cool feeling," Jordan told the publication. "You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," Jordan continued. "This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for."

Check out Jordan's cover for the magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" edition below.

