Just two days ago, Dwayne Johnson's latest film "Hobbs & Shaw" was released in theaters and people are already talking about his chemistry with WWE star Roman Reigns. The two have a few seasons together, including one where they are battling each other with clubs. What's interesting about the whole scene is that at one point, they throw their clubs which when you think about it, can be very dangerous. As Johnson recently explained on his Instagram account, Reigns went a little overboard and ended up hurting one of the cameramen who was in the line of fire.

“We are rehearsing this scene, and it’s a big scene where both of us are supposed to take our clubs over our heads and throw [them]. [They said] ‘Okay guys, lot of people around, no need to throw the club. Got it Joe [Roman]?’ He said, ‘Got it, brother. No need to throw the club,'" Johnson explained. “We are rehearsing this scene, and it’s a big scene where both of us are supposed to take our clubs over our heads and throw [them],” Johnson explains in the video. “[They said] ‘Okay guys, lot of people around, no need to throw the club. Got it Joe [Roman]?’ He said, ‘Got it, brother. No need to throw the club.'”

In the video, Reigns goes on to say that he's been quite apologetic about the whole thing and that the cameraman wasn't mad at all, although he was a little banged up as one can imagine.

