As excited as we were to hear about a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, we were just as gitty to watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson strut the red carpet with his wife.

Though their marriage is a little more than three months fresh, the couple's relationship goes back over a decade. That's why their chemistry was so sweet to witness as they rocked their matching festive shimmery outfits at the Monday night Hollywood event.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Posed in front of a Christmas tree and giant Jumanji billboard, Dwayne wore a silver-blue jacket/pants suit with gold flower prints and a white collar shirt. Lauren Hashian opted for a bold metallic red jumpsuit with puffy sleeves really representing the Christmas spirit.

The thriving couple share two beautiful daughters together, Jasmine and Tianna Gia. Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter, Simone, from a previous marriage.

We missed them at this event, but imagining how dolled up they would've been will give you baby fever.

Fellow cast mate, Kevin Hart was obviously in attendance with his wife, Eniko Parish.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Both were sporting black: Eniko in a ruffled up, puffy short skirt number and Kevin in a suit with a statement silver feather pattern down one side.

This was one of many appearances we were happy to see Kevin since his near-fatal car accident in September. He has recently updated that he's "about 65 to 75 percent back" to his physical self, as he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Be sure to check out Jumanji: The Next Level when it hits theaters December 13th!