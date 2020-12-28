When Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Football Team, many felt like he has the potential to be a great fit within the organization. After a few games in his rookie season, it was clear that Haskins was struggling and things got even worse this season as the team saw much more success with Alex Smith. Since Smith went down with an injury, Haskins has been under center and he has largely struggled as the Washington Football Team is no longer a lock for the postseason.

This past week, Haskins got in some trouble for breaking COVID protocol and it was becoming clear that he no longer wanted to be in Washington. After last night's game, there was some confusion about his media availability, and today, the team decided to release him altogether.

In the team's statement, it was made clear that this was a mutual decision and that next week, the Washington Football Team will have Taylor Heinicke start if Smith isn't ready to go. With a must-win game on the horizon, this isn't the position the team wanted to find themselves in although if 2020 has proven anything, it's that the worst-case scenario is almost always going to happen.

Sunday will be the true test of what this team is made of as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images