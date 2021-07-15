Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has posted on social media for the first time since his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, was arrested on a domestic violence charge for an alleged assault that occurred in Las Vegas, earlier this month.

"I appreciate the concern... however I have all of my teeth," Haskins wrote on his Instagram story. "Don't believe everything you read. Peace."

“If they don’t have a story these days, they’ll make one. Life always on, man, I never get a break from it,” Haskins added another post referencing Drake's song "9."



Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Hawkins in the face after an argument at 2:30 AM in their Vegas hotel.

The initial police report found that Haskins had suffered injuries deemed, “substantial in nature,” which included a split upper lip, a missing tooth, and other injuries that “would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth." After searching the couple's hotel room, they found a piece of tooth and blood.

Haskins was treated at a nearby hospital for facial injuries. He denied being hit by his wife but admitted they had an argument.

"We are aware of the situation but will have no comment," the Steelers said in a statement, Thursday.

[Via]