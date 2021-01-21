Dwayne Haskins has had a rough couple of years as the start of his NFL career has been anything but ideal. The former first-round pick had a difficult first season with the Washington Football Team, although he certainly showed off some potential. His sophomore season, however, was quite disappointing as his results simply weren't good enough. Meanwhile, violations of the NFL's COVID protocols led to some questions about his judgment and his character.

Prior to the playoffs, Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team, which led to speculation about his future. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Haskins didn't have to worry too much, as today, he signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he will get to be a backup for the likes of Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben struggled in the latter stages of this season, culminating in a Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns. Moving forward, it remains to be seen how much longer Roethlisberger will want to continue playing for, which opens the door for Haskins to swoop in and take the starter role.

Regardless of Roethlisberger's playing status, this new contract is a huge step forward for Haskins, and hopefully, he takes advantage of the new opportunity.

Will Newton/Getty Images